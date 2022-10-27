Viral Video: Toddler washes father’s laptop with soap

A 2-year-old girl from China tried to clean her father’s laptop with soap.

She overheard her father complaining about the laptop being full of garbage.

The girl’s mother discovered her daughter attempting to wash a Macbook and dipped it in a bucket of water.

As it turns out, Gopi bahu was not the only one who believed that electrical items could be fully washed and cleaned with soap. A 2-year-old girl from China tried to clean her father’s costly laptop with soap after hearing her father mention it had ‘crap’ in it.

The event occurred in China when the girl’s mother discovered her daughter in the bathroom attempting to wash a Macbook with soap and dipping it in a bucket of water. According to the media, the mother nearly died of rage after discovering her daughter’s deed.

She told the media, “It’s because my husband complained at breakfast that there was too much rubbish on his computer. So our daughter decided to help clean it for him.”

Check out this video:

During breakfast, the small girl overheard her father complaining about the laptop being full of garbage and decided to take the matter into her own hands. While the situation may appear to be innocuous to others, several individuals commented on how upsetting the video was.

