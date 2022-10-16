Viral Video: Woman abuses flight crew, throws bottle at passenger

The two-minute video was shot by a fellow passenger on October 12 and uploaded to Reddit.

A further video of a disruptive passenger being forced to deplane has surfaced online, this time from a Delta flight. The two-minute video, which was shot by a fellow passenger on October 12 and initially uploaded to Reddit, has since gone popular on other social media platforms as well.

The clip depicts a woman’s startled reaction when a flight attendant requested her to remove her pet from her lap. The woman is heard yelling and cursing violently at flight attendants as they attempt to remove her from the Atlanta to New York trip. The woman reacts furiously to the announcement that she must go, inquiring whether it is because her dog was sitting on her lap and displaying an inability to comprehend the situation.

The other passengers watch as the woman tells the staff workers who are attempting to remove her, “We are about to fight then.” Despite the staff member’s assurance that she would receive a refund, she becomes clearly agitated and angry when she continues to refuse to disembark. In the video, the unidentified woman could also be seen hurling a water bottle at another person.

A female passenger was kicked off from #Delta's flight from #Atlanta to #NewYork. The passenger was told by the crew to get off the plane after refusing to put her dog into a carry case, also threw a bottle of water at other passenger. 🎥©Vincentscrows/Reddit#DeltaAirlines pic.twitter.com/aVhTx4nnLz Advertisement — FlightMode (@FlightModeblog) October 15, 2022

She then began to curse at the flight attendants. She claims she is twelve hours late to her destination and states, “I didn’t f**king do anything to you guys,” She exclaims, “Because you couldn’t let me dog sit on my f**king lap,” as the flight attendant says, “Ma’am, let’s go.”

The woman then yells violently at the passengers and crew who are filming her. “F**k you. She exclaims, “F**k you all!” as fellow passengers tell her to leave the plane. The debate reaches its climax when the woman is collecting her bags and a fellow passenger yells, “Get off the plane!”