Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Viral
  • Viral: Woman made giant samosa for husband
Viral: Woman made giant samosa for husband

Viral: Woman made giant samosa for husband

Articles
Advertisement
Viral: Woman made giant samosa for husband

Viral: Woman made giant samosa for husband

Advertisement
  • A video of a woman eating an enormous samosa has piqued the interest of netizens.
  • Since it was uploaded on Twitter on Wednesday, the video has had over 4,69,900 views.
  • A hotel in Uttar Pradesh offered Rs 51,000 for consuming the 8-kilogramme samosa.
Advertisement

The insatiable need of desis for the iconic snack samosa is never-ending. Among the vast selection of munchies, samosas remain to be the most popular among many individuals. A video of a young woman holding a giant samosa has piqued the interest of netizens.

The business magnate Harsh Goenka also made fun of the enormous samosa. The chairman of RPG Enterprises captioned the video, “After all the Diwali sweets, my wife has ordered me to eat not more than one samosa today……”

Take a look at the video below:

Advertisement

A young woman is pictured holding an enormous samosa on a huge dish. She lays the plate on a table and chops a piece of samosa from it. Even the separated section is much larger than a typical samosa.
According to local sources, a hotel in Uttar Pradesh offered Rs 51,000 for consuming the 8-kilogramme samosa in thirty minutes. Since it was uploaded on Twitter on Wednesday, the video has had over 4,69,900 views.

Netizens were captivated by the enormity of the samosa, and several provided amusing responses. As one user remarked, “Such a big Samosa? One is more than enough sir.” Another user added, “This somosa is for 1 week ….it seems sir.” A third user added, “This somosa is for 1 week ….it seems sir.” “This somosa is for 1 week ….it seems sir.”

Also Read

Netizens can’t get over this strawberry and blueberry samosa
Netizens can’t get over this strawberry and blueberry samosa

A food blogger posted a video of strawberry and blueberry samosas from...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Brain Teaser: Find 3 Hidden Words in Rainy Picture within 7 secs
Brain Teaser: Find 3 Hidden Words in Rainy Picture within 7 secs
Brain Teasers: Fascinating quiz questions will delight your children
Brain Teasers: Fascinating quiz questions will delight your children
Optical Illusion: Find the Camouflaged Snow Leopard in 6 Seconds
Optical Illusion: Find the Camouflaged Snow Leopard in 6 Seconds
Spot The Difference: Spot 3 differences in 9 seconds
Spot The Difference: Spot 3 differences in 9 seconds
Video: Students using sign language to communicate with cafe worker
Video: Students using sign language to communicate with cafe worker
Asmita grooves to ‘Nagada Nagada’ lookalike a ‘Bebo 2.0’
Asmita grooves to ‘Nagada Nagada’ lookalike a ‘Bebo 2.0’
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story