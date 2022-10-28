Viral: Woman made giant samosa for husband

A video of a woman eating an enormous samosa has piqued the interest of netizens.

Since it was uploaded on Twitter on Wednesday, the video has had over 4,69,900 views.

A hotel in Uttar Pradesh offered Rs 51,000 for consuming the 8-kilogramme samosa.

The insatiable need of desis for the iconic snack samosa is never-ending. Among the vast selection of munchies, samosas remain to be the most popular among many individuals. A video of a young woman holding a giant samosa has piqued the interest of netizens.

The business magnate Harsh Goenka also made fun of the enormous samosa. The chairman of RPG Enterprises captioned the video, “After all the Diwali sweets, my wife has ordered me to eat not more than one samosa today……”

Take a look at the video below:

After all the Diwali sweets, my wife has ordered me to eat not more than one samosa today…… pic.twitter.com/WjuRObFD0T — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) October 26, 2022

A young woman is pictured holding an enormous samosa on a huge dish. She lays the plate on a table and chops a piece of samosa from it. Even the separated section is much larger than a typical samosa.

According to local sources, a hotel in Uttar Pradesh offered Rs 51,000 for consuming the 8-kilogramme samosa in thirty minutes. Since it was uploaded on Twitter on Wednesday, the video has had over 4,69,900 views.

Netizens were captivated by the enormity of the samosa, and several provided amusing responses. As one user remarked, "Such a big Samosa? One is more than enough sir." Another user added, "This somosa is for 1 week ….it seems sir." A third user added,

