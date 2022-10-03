Watch: Dog walking just like his human went viral

More than 9 million people have watched the video.

There is a plethora of videos on the internet showing dogs acting hurt like their human owners. And a recent video that went viral that businessman Harsh Goenka shared is a good example.

In the touching video, a man on crutches walked with his dog, who tried to walk like him to show how much he cared. Mr. Goenka wrote in the tweet’s caption, “Dogs always follow their master,”

Dogs always follow their master…pic.twitter.com/bK0NbrZ8Vu — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) October 2, 2022

The short video showed the dog hopping down the street with one paw raised, just like his owner. Even though the owner was walking slowly because his right leg was broken, the dog was walking at the same pace as him.

Since it was shared, more than 9 million people have watched the video. “How sweet! Only a dog lover can truly understand how much a dog loves his owners no matter what! “one person wrote. “Always the best and most reliable friend. acts like a member of the family, “another was added.

“That’s why they’re called faithful,” said a third. A fourth person just said, “Dogs make people feel good.”

On the other hand, Harsh Goenka is known for posting interesting things on Twitter for his 1.7 million followers. Last month, he sent me a video of a mom riding her bike on the road with her child in a special seat.

The mother tied a small plastic chair made for a child to the back of the bike to make a back seat. The video showed that both the child and the mother were sitting comfortably and having a good time.

More than 1.4 million people watched the video, and over 5,000 people said something about it. Internet was very impressed by how creative the woman was.

