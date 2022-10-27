Watch: Girl Spotted Studying Under Traffic Light Inspires Internet

Only via a solid education can one achieve success in this world. However, not everyone is fortunate or wealthy enough to acquire a decent education or be admitted to prestigious schools. Life is unfair to many people because it denies them their basic rights. Poverty and education are intricately intertwined because poor people may drop out of school to work, leaving them illiterate and lacking crucial skills. Despite all of the hurdles and trials, there are still people who are eager to overcome all of the obstacles and work hard in order to become literate. One such encouraging video has emerged, showing a girl studying on the pavement under the streetlights.

The video, which was recorded from a moving automobile and shared on the Instagram post-Stutes Zone 987, shows a schoolgirl, still in her uniform, jotting something in her notebook beneath the street lights. Even when the vehicles drive by, she appears to be preoccupied with her studies. Her unrelenting focus and dedication to her academics have inspired many people on the internet. The caption reads, “Aaj ki sabse acchi video.”

WATCH A VIDEO OF A GIRL STUDYING UNDER STREET LIGHTS ON A PAVEMENT

Many people were moved by the post, and many praised the child for prioritising her schoolwork. “Sach mei, sabse acchi video. Jinke paas nahi hai, wahi kadar karna jante hai,” one person remarked. “Aise hi mehnati bacche aage chal kr apna or Desh ka naam roshan karte hai very proud of you beta.” God bless you,” said several other users.

