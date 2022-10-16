Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Viral
  • Watch: Golden Retrievers greeting baby has gone viral
Watch: Golden Retrievers greeting baby has gone viral

Watch: Golden Retrievers greeting baby has gone viral

Articles
Advertisement
Watch: Golden Retrievers greeting baby has gone viral

Watch: Golden Retrievers greeting baby has gone viral

Advertisement
  • The dogs lick the baby’s face to show how much they like it.
  • The video was posted to the Instagram page for “Riley the Golden Retriever”.
  • People have liked the video over 9,000 times and left comments.
Advertisement

People really do say that a dog is the only thing on earth that loves you more than you love yourself. Some friendships are always special, and they’re even more so when they’re between a person and a cute furry friend.

A video of two Golden Retrievers greeting a new baby has been seen by millions of people. Since it was posted, the video of the first nice conversation has gone viral and won the hearts of many people.

On Saturday, the video was posted to the Instagram page for “Riley the Golden Retriever.” The page has 160K people who follow it and regularly posts about dogs. The caption says,  “Riley meets Rhett for the first time,” At the beginning of the video, a man is holding a brand-new baby while two dogs are excited to see the baby for the first time.

When the man sits on a stairwell and shows the dogs the baby, the dogs start to lick the baby’s face to show how much they like it. People who love dogs and couldn’t stop loving this wonderful introduction liked the video over 9,000 times and left several comments.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Riley the Golden Retriever (@hdbrosriley)

Advertisement

“he kisses were SO gentile! Someone on Instagram wrote, “He knew to be!” “She was about to put her paw on the baby, but she stopped herself and put it on the dad instead,” another user wrote. Another user linked the pet’s love to herself and wrote, “Goldens are the best! I remember how our golden acted when we brought my son home from the hospital eight years ago. Our little poodle didn’t want to be around us for a month.” “This is the most valuable thing!! “Best friends forever!!!” wrote a fourth user.

Also Read

Watch viral: Huge python was taken out of school bus
Watch viral: Huge python was taken out of school bus

The school was closed, and no one was hurt. You can get...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Sudha Murty, Mulayam Singh Yadav: list the Padma Awardees
Sudha Murty, Mulayam Singh Yadav: list the Padma Awardees
UK Home Secretary New Plan could be harmful to Overseas Students
UK Home Secretary New Plan could be harmful to Overseas Students
SRK fan dance on Pathaan song: Twitter says craze is real
SRK fan dance on Pathaan song: Twitter says craze is real
Andy Murray tell 'tough game' when dropping his kid off at school
Andy Murray tell 'tough game' when dropping his kid off at school
Indian Navy released bts of contingent rehearsing for R-day parade
Indian Navy released bts of contingent rehearsing for R-day parade
Optical Illusion: Find the hidden snake in 5 seconds?
Optical Illusion: Find the hidden snake in 5 seconds?
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story