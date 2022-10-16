Watch: Golden Retrievers greeting baby has gone viral

The dogs lick the baby’s face to show how much they like it.

The video was posted to the Instagram page for “Riley the Golden Retriever”.

People have liked the video over 9,000 times and left comments.

People really do say that a dog is the only thing on earth that loves you more than you love yourself. Some friendships are always special, and they’re even more so when they’re between a person and a cute furry friend.

A video of two Golden Retrievers greeting a new baby has been seen by millions of people. Since it was posted, the video of the first nice conversation has gone viral and won the hearts of many people.

On Saturday, the video was posted to the Instagram page for “Riley the Golden Retriever.” The page has 160K people who follow it and regularly posts about dogs. The caption says, “Riley meets Rhett for the first time,” At the beginning of the video, a man is holding a brand-new baby while two dogs are excited to see the baby for the first time.

When the man sits on a stairwell and shows the dogs the baby, the dogs start to lick the baby’s face to show how much they like it. People who love dogs and couldn’t stop loving this wonderful introduction liked the video over 9,000 times and left several comments.

“he kisses were SO gentile! Someone on Instagram wrote, “He knew to be!” “She was about to put her paw on the baby, but she stopped herself and put it on the dad instead,” another user wrote. Another user linked the pet’s love to herself and wrote, “Goldens are the best! I remember how our golden acted when we brought my son home from the hospital eight years ago. Our little poodle didn’t want to be around us for a month.” “This is the most valuable thing!! “Best friends forever!!!” wrote a fourth user.

