A video of a groom surprising his bride on their wedding day has gone viral.

The groom carried rings for her students with Down syndrome down the aisle.

The video has over 3.1 million views since being shared on October 25.

In it, a bride and groom stand at the altar while a priest performs their wedding.

The bride turns around and starts crying when she sees one of her students with Down syndrome walking down the aisle.

A boy holding a ring in one hand and walking hand in hand with a small child led the cutesy parade.

Others with flowers in their hands and cute dresses came after them.

Two of the boys drove up in a cute little electric car. When they get to the altar, the bride and groom get down on their knees to greet them.

“The groom gave the task of carrying rings to the bride’s students with down syndrome. How beautiful,” read Figen’s Twitter video caption. It was uploaded to YouTube by speech therapist Cintia Bonfante Pereira in 2020.

“I’m thrilled with so many beautiful messages I’m getting! I would never have imagined the dimension that this video could have and I can only say thank you: thank you for the love!”

In the description, she wrote, Cintia Bonfante Pereira wrote in the caption, “The most amazing surprise of my life!”

Someone wrote in the comments, “My husband learned to sign his vows to me so that my hearing-impaired students would understand what he promised.”

Someone else said, “If that isn’t confirmation she’s marrying the right man, I don’t know what is,”

“That was very sweet and touching. I’ve a soft spot in my heart for Down syndrome people. Cheerful, innocent, and they will often surprise you,” shared a third.

