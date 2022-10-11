Watch: Group of men almost following tiger as it tries to cross a forest road

Video shows a group of men almost following a tiger as it tries to cross a forest road.

People are talking about a video that shows a group of people getting too close to a tiger so they can take pictures with the wild animal. The short video was posted on Twitter. It showed a group of men almost following a tiger as it tried to cross a forest road. One of them is also seen trying to take a selfie with the wild animal without thinking about what might happen.

The tiger was close by, and the situation could have ended in death. Even though the men knew the tiger was dangerous, they kept getting closer to it instead of running away.

Remember that if you see a large carnivore, it wanted you to see it. It never wanted to be chased. The tiger can maul you to death feeling threatened. Please don’t resort to this wired behaviour. pic.twitter.com/e0ikR90aTB — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) October 6, 2022

To everyone’s relief, the wild beast simply went on its course without harming any of the men who happened to be in its path. But in the caption, Mr. Nanda said that this could have turned out very badly.

“If you see a big carnivore, remember that it wanted you to see it. It had no desire to be chased. If the tiger feels threatened, it can kill you with a bite. Please don’t act in this strange way, “The IFS officer said this in a tweet.

Mr. Nanda posted the video on Thursday, and since then, more than 82,000 people have watched it and more than 2,300 people have liked it. Internet users agreed with the IFS officials that the commuters were acting irresponsibly and criticised them for it.

One user wrote, “They (the group of men) should have been arrested.” “Very true, Sir. This is why wildlife tourism is in such a sad state, even though this subcontinent has so much wildlife,” said someone else.

