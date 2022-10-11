Watch: Man playing harmonium with his golden retriever goes viral

Instagram video of a man playing the harmonium with his golden retriever goes viral.

Since it was posted a few days ago, more than 9 lakh people have watched this video.

The video also has close to 75,000 “likes” and a lot of comments.

Advertisement

Dogs have an endearing childish curiosity that adds to their overall attractiveness. Even though dogs are very well-suited to the places where their owners live, they do sometimes learn something new, and when they do, they react wonderfully and become very interested. A video of a man playing the harmonium with his golden retriever that is going viral shows how curious dogs can be.

There’s an Instagram video of a dog listening to his human play the harmonium. In the short video, when the man starts playing the instrument, the dog jumps off the couch and stands there staring at it. On the video, the man smiles when his retriever barks back.

Instgram user posted the video on Instagram with the caption “Cooper’s curiosity for the harmonium’s sound.”

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by COOPERツThe Golden Retriever (@cooper_d_golden_retriver) Advertisement

Since it was posted a few days ago, more than 9 lakh people have watched this video. The video also has close to 75,000 “likes” and a lot of comments.

One person wrote, “I love how cute and adorable he looks.” Another person said, “Dogs love music, as do most animals and plants. My dog loves to hear Tabla and gets antsy if we don’t play Tabla-riyaaz at the same time every day. When a dog lover saw how curious he was, they said, “So curious! “What the hell is this?!”

Several videos and pictures of that dog have been posted on Instagram by the same page, and all of them get a lot of attention.

Also Read Watch viral: Young boy plays football with dog without being careful Instagram is full of videos of people and dogs interacting. When videos...