Watch: Mother tiger and her five cubs sitting in forest went viral

Video shows a mother tiger and her five cubs sitting in a forest.

Over 18,000 people have watched the short video.

People praised how close the family was.

Most of us look forward to having a hearty meal with our family. And it looks like even animals like to eat with their families. In fact, Twitter user just posted a new video that shows the same thing. The short video shows a mother tiger and her five cubs sitting in a forest.

Twitter user wrote, “Along with the video, “Food tastes better when you it with family. Tigress with five cubs enjoying a sumptuous meal. As received.”

Food tastes better when you it with family☺️☺️

Tigress with five cubs enjoying a sumptuous meal. As received pic.twitter.com/UBwj5dKIVC — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) October 14, 2022

Over 18,000 people have watched the short video. People loved the video and praised how close the family was. Someone wrote, “Family reunion.” “A family that eats together stays together,” said someone else. “A Thanksgiving dinner that came very early,” said the third person.

“This is family,” the fourth person said.

Mr. Nanda often sends videos of animals. A video from a while ago almost showed a group of men following a tiger as it crossed a forest road. One of them is also seen trying to take a selfie with the wild animal without thinking about what might happen.

The tiger was close by, and the situation could have ended in death. Even though the men knew the tiger was dangerous, they kept getting closer to it instead of running away.

