Watch: Pet parent “talks” to “non-existent person” cat meows at

Watch: Pet parent “talks” to “non-existent person” cat meows at

You may or may not be a cat content aficionado, but if you use social media, chances are you’ve seen a variety of videos of kitties. Most of the time, those films make people laugh. Consider this Instagram video of a pet parent’s amusing reaction to her cat baby meowing in an empty area.

The video may be found on the Instagram page africaqueenz. The caption for the video reads, ““Messed with the wrong one,”  The clip begins with the cat and the pet parent standing in front of a wall, their backs to the camera. While glancing at the wall, the pet mom is heard saying something. A text overlay on the video offers context to the scene depicted in the clip. It reads, “Me talking to the non-existent person my cat keeps meowing at.”

Check out this video:

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by AFRICANQUEEN🇰🇪 (@africaqueenz)

The video was recently shared. The video has around 83,000 views since it was posted, and the number is growing. The post has also received over 10,000 likes and counting. People left a variety of remarks in response to the video.

Instagram user “Nah this happened to me today bruh,” “I wish I could send this to my cat,” said another. Third, “LMAOO I LOVE THIS,” Fourth, “More of this please,” Many used laughing emoticons.

