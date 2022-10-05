Watch: Video begins with dog watching bear-themed show on TV

Video shows a dog watching a bear-themed show on TV.

The dog gets confused when the animals leave the screen.

The video has been shared more than 8.9 million times.

The Videos of dogs are often very cute to watch. Those are the clips that can also make someone feel better almost right away. Even more so if the videos show something that fools the dogs. Just like this video of a dog getting confused while watching bears on TV.

The video got people’s attention after it was shared again on an Instagram page. It was originally posted on TikTok. The super cute video has a caption that says, “What kind of magic is this??”

The video starts with a close-up of a dog watching a bear-themed show on TV. The dog gets confused, though, when the animals leave the screen. Even behind the TV, the dog looks for the animals.

Text added to the video gives more information about what is going on. “When your dog is watching bears on the tv and thinks they went into the bedroom.”

About 21 hours ago, the video was uploaded. Since it was shared, the video has been watched more than 8.9 million times, and that number keeps going up.

Nearly 55,000 people have liked the post. People wrote different comments to show how they felt.

“My girl also does that. She looked for the horses in the yard the whole season of Yellowstone. Where the shed is. “She was so sad and confused,” said someone on Instagram. Another joked, “You always have to check behind the TV to make sure they didn’t get out!” “My dog used to watch planes fly over our house and then run into the house because he thought the planes had gone inside,” said a third person. “Don’t worry, buddy, it happens to everyone,” wrote a fourth.

