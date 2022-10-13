Watch Video: Cute little girl feeds squirrel goes viral

The video was uploaded on Twitter and shared by the Buitengebieden account.

If you enjoy watching videos of adorable animals, you should make every effort not to miss out on this one. A young child is seen in the illustration feeding a squirrel. The internet’s attention was captured by both her kind nature and her grin worth a million dollars. The footage was uploaded on Twitter and shared by the Buitengebieden account. It has received 1.7 million views so far.

A young girl can be seen wearing a beanie and an overcoat in the video that is currently going viral. In the middle of the road, she has an unanticipated encounter with a squirrel, and the animal crawls all over her body. She is attempting to feed the animal from the food that is clenched in her fist. As soon as the squirrel obtains the food, it immediately begins eating and then runs away from the location. The child gave off the impression of being completely overjoyed.

Reads the caption of the post, “In a world where you can be anything, be kind.”

Check out the video at this link:

In a world where you can be anything, be kind.. 😊 pic.twitter.com/gFkIKlPXsV Advertisement — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) October 12, 2022

This video has received an overwhelmingly positive reception across the internet.

See the following for some of the comments:

cuteness overloaded!! Advertisement — Priyanka Tiwari (@Priyank61019906) October 13, 2022

Just beautiful and amazing. — Trevor Bunyan (@TrevorBunyan2) October 13, 2022

It cost nothing and the rewards are infinite. — Dogs Rule People Drool (@RandalMartin17) October 12, 2022

😍😍cute Advertisement — ashwini (@ashwini_dh2) October 12, 2022

The wonder on the kid's face the last second 😀, we should never loose that! — Rainbow Jupiter 🌈 (@Jupiter_917) October 12, 2022

