Watch Video: Cute little girl feeds squirrel goes viral

If you enjoy watching videos of adorable animals, you should make every effort not to miss out on this one. A young child is seen in the illustration feeding a squirrel. The internet’s attention was captured by both her kind nature and her grin worth a million dollars. The footage was uploaded on Twitter and shared by the Buitengebieden account. It has received 1.7 million views so far.

A young girl can be seen wearing a beanie and an overcoat in the video that is currently going viral. In the middle of the road, she has an unanticipated encounter with a squirrel, and the animal crawls all over her body. She is attempting to feed the animal from the food that is clenched in her fist. As soon as the squirrel obtains the food, it immediately begins eating and then runs away from the location. The child gave off the impression of being completely overjoyed.

Reads the caption of the post, “In a world where you can be anything, be kind.”

Check out the video at this link:

This video has received an overwhelmingly positive reception across the internet.

See the following for some of the comments:

Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
