Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Viral
  • Watch Video: Elephant almost hit by scooter driver
Watch Video: Elephant almost hit by scooter driver

Watch Video: Elephant almost hit by scooter driver

Articles
Advertisement
Watch Video: Elephant almost hit by scooter driver

Watch Video: Elephant almost hit by scooter driver

Advertisement
  • A video of an elephant crossing the road and encountering a passing rider is gaining widespread attention.
  • Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda posted the video on Twitter.
  • With over 61,000 views and 2,000 likes, the clip has gone viral.
Advertisement

The rising population and destruction are making life difficult for wild animals. Frequently, these animals migrate into rural and urban areas for food. Meanwhile, people utilise the highways that traverse and border woodlands. A video of an elephant crossing the road and encountering a passing rider is gaining widespread attention.

Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda posted the video on Twitter with the accompanying caption: “The elephant just escaped the female driver.” With over 61,000 views and 2,000 likes, the clip has gone viral.

The video depicts a woman driving a scooter who is about to collide with an elephant crossing the same narrow lane. Perhaps she did not notice the animal that emerged from the forest. The rider seemed confused upon seeing the elephant, and instead of stopping, she continued driving. This terrified the animal, and she fled for her life. The motorist almost collided with the animal with her scooter and nearly lost her balance while attempting to avoid the running elephant.

Watch the video below:

Netizens were relieved that both the people and the elephant were unchanged, but noted the woman should have been more cautious and waited for the animal to cross the road before proceeding.

Also Read

Adorable video: Mother elephant leaves jumbo when it tantrums
Adorable video: Mother elephant leaves jumbo when it tantrums

The video was uploaded to Twitter by an IFS officer named Susanta...

Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Optical illusion: Can you find the cat concealed in this?
Optical illusion: Can you find the cat concealed in this?
Father response to his daughter speaking gibberish goes viral
Father response to his daughter speaking gibberish goes viral
For evidence of Santa Claus, a girl demands DNA test on a cookie
For evidence of Santa Claus, a girl demands DNA test on a cookie
Ex-Google MD recalls how a stranger saved him from car accident
Ex-Google MD recalls how a stranger saved him from car accident
Optical Illusion: Find numbers hidden in the picture
Optical Illusion: Find numbers hidden in the picture
Dog participates in pet mother's singing performance
Dog participates in pet mother's singing performance
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story