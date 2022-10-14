Watch Video: Elephant almost hit by scooter driver

A video of an elephant crossing the road and encountering a passing rider is gaining widespread attention.

Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda posted the video on Twitter.

With over 61,000 views and 2,000 likes, the clip has gone viral.

Advertisement

The rising population and destruction are making life difficult for wild animals. Frequently, these animals migrate into rural and urban areas for food. Meanwhile, people utilise the highways that traverse and border woodlands. A video of an elephant crossing the road and encountering a passing rider is gaining widespread attention.

Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda posted the video on Twitter with the accompanying caption: “The elephant just escaped the female driver.” With over 61,000 views and 2,000 likes, the clip has gone viral.

The video depicts a woman driving a scooter who is about to collide with an elephant crossing the same narrow lane. Perhaps she did not notice the animal that emerged from the forest. The rider seemed confused upon seeing the elephant, and instead of stopping, she continued driving. This terrified the animal, and she fled for her life. The motorist almost collided with the animal with her scooter and nearly lost her balance while attempting to avoid the running elephant.

Watch the video below:

Elephant barely managed to save herself from the lady driver pic.twitter.com/UIN9J41tZK Advertisement — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) October 13, 2022

Netizens were relieved that both the people and the elephant were unchanged, but noted the woman should have been more cautious and waited for the animal to cross the road before proceeding.