Watch Video: Firefighter kicks suicidal woman back into home

So, in an online video that has gone incredibly popular, a man saved a suicidal woman in a very unorthodox way.

On Twitter, a page called Communicator of Ilorin uploaded the now-viral video.

It depicted a Japanese firefighter rescuing a suicide woman perched on her window railing.

The post’s title reads, “Video of a Japanese firefighter rescuing a suicidal lady was a job well-done.”

Take a look at the video below:

Vid of a Japanese firefighter rescuing a suicidaI lady was a job well-done 🔥😂😂😂😂😫 pic.twitter.com/8ocMHJahPN
— Communicator of Ilorin (@usman__haruna) October 13, 2022

The video received over 4 million views and a plethora of responses from internet users. Some people were highly impressed with the firefighter’s methods, whilst others had many concerns and were concerned for the woman.

Watch the reactions below:

Does it amount to manslaughter if she dies from this? You people should talk now oo
— Willz (@BigWillz00) October 13, 2022

Restore to factory settings kick 😂😂😂 — November18 (@omoeddy007) October 13, 2022

Talk about knowing some sense 😂🤣😂🤣 — Blaze 🐻 (@Blaze34084688) October 13, 2022

What a drop kick😅
— engerwer (@AliyuSaddiq) October 13, 2022

I bet she was “scared to death” by that kick. 🤭 — Chidera (@SirCDN) October 13, 2022

If she is a feminist, she might sue him for doing that without her consent — OMOTAYO Of Lagos 💥 (@Tee_Classiquem1) October 13, 2022

He didn't let her do it herself, he did it for her.
— nonso_dennis_ (@plutonium712) October 13, 2022

