Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Watch Video: Firefighter kicks suicidal woman back into home

Watch Video: Firefighter kicks suicidal woman back into home

Articles
Advertisement
Watch Video: Firefighter kicks suicidal woman back into home

Watch Video: Firefighter kicks suicidal woman back into home

Advertisement
  • So, in an online video that has gone incredibly popular, a man saved a suicidal woman in a very unorthodox way.
  • On Twitter, a page called Communicator of Ilorin uploaded the now-viral video.
  • It depicted a Japanese firefighter rescuing a suicide woman perched on her window railing.
Advertisement

The Internet is a repository for content that can be remembered for a long time. What do you think? We have always supported our positions with evidence, and we will do so again. So, in an online video that has gone incredibly popular, a man saved a suicidal woman in a very unorthodox way. Additionally, you should watch the video.

On Twitter, a page called Communicator of Ilorin uploaded the now-viral video. It depicted a Japanese firefighter rescuing a suicide woman perched on her window railing. The firefighter pushed the woman back into her apartment with his foot. You read that correctly.

The post’s title reads, “Video of a Japanese firefighter rescuing a suicidal lady was a job well-done.”

Take a look at the video below:

The video received over 4 million views and a plethora of responses from internet users. Some people were highly impressed with the firefighter’s methods, whilst others had many concerns and were concerned for the woman.

Watch the reactions below:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read

Watch: Compassionate firefighter helps blind boy goes viral
Watch: Compassionate firefighter helps blind boy goes viral

It was posted on Instagram. The video has been watched more than...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story