Watch Video: Woman enjoy skydiving while eating burger

McKenna Knipe is taking on a challenge that only a select few of us will ever have the guts to take on. McKenna is a social media influencer, and her videos on Instagram have become popular topics of conversation on other platforms. You might be wondering what makes her videos so unique and interesting.

How McKenna manages to combine her passions for skydiving and eating is a mystery to us all. She eats a burger in the middle of her tandem skydiving. Over one hundred thousand people have viewed the video she uploaded to her Instagram account.

In the video that has now gone viral, McKenna can be seen unwrapping a whopper, and then, taking one bite after another, she consumes the entire thing. Because she is so pleased, she even does a little happy dance while she is in the air.

The caption for the video reads, “One of the OGs. @impossible_foods whopper tastes even BETTER at 10,000 feet!”

Check out the video by clicking here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mckenna Knipe (@mckennaknipe)

The video elicited a wide variety of responses from viewers. Take a look at some of the responses that have been given here:

