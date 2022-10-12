Watch: Violinist plays Pasoori on California Street

The stunning Pakistani song by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill has taken the world by storm because to its eye-catching video, catchy tune, and emotionally resonant lyrics.

If you’re into music, you’ve probably heard Pasoori, a track from Coke Studio Season 14 that has been generating a lot of buzz across the world. The stunning Pakistani song by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill has taken the world by storm because of its eye-catching video, catchy tune, and emotionally resonant lyrics. The popular tune has been used in a wide variety of music and dance videos. At this time, the United States is being swept by a wave of Pasoori mania.

American violinist Karolina Protsenko, 13 years old, just uploaded a video on YouTube in which she plays a copy of Pasoori on a California street. A video of a young Ukrainian violinist playing Pasoori has gone popular on social media, with over 4.1 million views and counting.

Listening to the mesmerising melodies of the Pakistani song, Americans couldn’t help but stop what they were doing and take notice. Many individuals were observed filming Karolina’s performance and giving her advice on how to improve her already impressive skills. One adorable little Arab kid even started dancing as she watched Karolina perform. Karolina remarked in the description, “It is a joy for me to see young little kids being inspired so much by my music.”

Karolina is a popular YouTuber with over 7.6 million subscribers, therefore her videos often receive many millions of views. Her online videos went popular, leading to a performance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

