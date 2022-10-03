Watch viral: Balenciaga’s Paris Fashion Week show went down muddy runway

Models walked in thick mud to show off their spring/summer 2023 collection.

Users on social media were confused by the unusual presentation.

Some have compared it to a “social experiment gone wrong”.

Mud Pit Show By Balenciaga Mystifies The Internet At Paris Fashion Week Kanye West opened the show, which was his first time as a model. As of late, high-end fashion label Balenciaga has confounded the internet by holding its Paris Fashion Week display in a muddy pit.

Balenciaga is known for its unusual ideas, but on Sunday, many people who were watching Paris Fashion Week were confused when the luxury brand had its models walk on a muddy runway to show off its spring/summer 2023 collection.

Models, including Kanye West and Bella Hadid, could be seen in multiple videos and photos squelching through the thick mud at the fashion show, which quickly went viral on social media.

Balenciaga also posted a video of Kanye West on Instagram. In it, he wore an oversized flak jacket, leather pants, a baseball cap with a hoodie, and a baseball cap with a hood.

Users on social media were perplexed by the presentation, with some comparing it to a “social experiment gone wrong.” “Imagine being in the Balenciaga SS23 show and finding out you have to walk in mud,” one user wrote. “Balenciaga is having a mud fashion show? I bet it stinks like hell in there,” joked someone else.

One more said, “The Balenciaga show was the worst thing I’ve ever seen. They all looked like they were about to go crazy and eat the mud they were walking in. What happened to classy fashion? I think I’m the only one who didn’t like it.”

A fourth person said, “I’m sure that high fashion, especially Balenciaga, is a social experiment to see how far they can push an inside joke into the public mind without getting caught.”

But a few people on the Internet also thought it was a “interesting” idea to use mud. Someone on Twitter said, “You can always count on them to have interesting sets.”

Denma, who is the creative director of Balenciaga, told Indy100 that the show was a “metaphor for digging for the truth and being grounded.” In a statement, he said, “Individualism in fashion is downgraded to fake trends set by a post in the stories of some celebrity of the moment… fashion, in the best case, shouldn’t need a story to sell to someone… let’s let everyone be anyone.”

“I’ve decided to stop talking about my collections and designs and instead show how I feel,” Demna said. “Fashion is a form of visual art, and all we need is for someone to see it. Either you like it or you don’t, “What he said.

