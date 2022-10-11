Watch viral: Bear Opens Woman’s Car door & She Says Him To “Get Out”

A woman’s scream scared away a bear who was trying to steal food from a car.

This hilarious video shows a bear getting into a woman’s car, only to be told to “Get out” by the woman. People can hear the woman yelling, “Get out, get out!”

In a video that has gone viral, a woman’s scream scared away a bear who was trying to steal food from a car. The user Souled Out posted the video to Reddit, and social media users have had a lot of funny things to say about it.

When a woman saw a bear get into her car and sit in the driver’s seat, she was confused. The woman didn’t wait for help. Instead, she yelled and banged on the car window to scare the bear away. Newsweek says that the video was taken in Gatlinburg, Tennessee.

In the video, you can hear the woman yelling, “Get out, get out!” The animal took a quick look at the woman and then decided quickly to leave. When the woman started shouting, the bear was carrying a bag of chips. It put the bag of food on the seat and then left the car.

People had a lot to say about the video that went viral on the internet. Some people said funny things, but others thought the woman’s act was dangerous.

Someone wrote, “Isn’t that a black bear? They’re weak. If it was a dangerous bear like a brown or grizzly, it probably wouldn’t even fit in the truck.”

Someone else said, “That was a pretty brave answer.” The third person wrote, “Don’t worry about me, I can handle myself” – a woman yelling at a wild bear.

The video has over 3,000 comments and has been upvoted 94,000%.

