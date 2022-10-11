Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Viral
  • Watch viral: Bear Opens Woman’s Car door & She Says Him To “Get Out”
Watch viral: Bear Opens Woman’s Car door & She Says Him To “Get Out”

Watch viral: Bear Opens Woman’s Car door & She Says Him To “Get Out”

Articles
Advertisement
Watch viral: Bear Opens Woman’s Car door & She Says Him To “Get Out”

Watch viral: Bear Opens Woman’s Car door & She Says Him To “Get Out”

Advertisement
  • A woman’s scream scared away a bear who was trying to steal food from a car.
  • The video has over 3,000 comments and has been upvoted 94,000%.
  • Some people said funny things, but others thought the woman’s act was dangerous.
Advertisement

This hilarious video shows a bear getting into a woman’s car, only to be told to “Get out” by the woman. People can hear the woman yelling, “Get out, get out!”

In a video that has gone viral, a woman’s scream scared away a bear who was trying to steal food from a car. The user Souled Out posted the video to Reddit, and social media users have had a lot of funny things to say about it.
When a woman saw a bear get into her car and sit in the driver’s seat, she was confused. The woman didn’t wait for help. Instead, she yelled and banged on the car window to scare the bear away. Newsweek says that the video was taken in Gatlinburg, Tennessee.

In the video, you can hear the woman yelling, “Get out, get out!” The animal took a quick look at the woman and then decided quickly to leave. When the woman started shouting, the bear was carrying a bag of chips. It put the bag of food on the seat and then left the car.

People had a lot to say about the video that went viral on the internet. Some people said funny things, but others thought the woman’s act was dangerous.

Advertisement

Someone wrote, “Isn’t that a black bear? They’re weak. If it was a dangerous bear like a brown or grizzly, it probably wouldn’t even fit in the truck.”

Someone else said, “That was a pretty brave answer.” The third person wrote, “Don’t worry about me, I can handle myself” – a woman yelling at a wild bear.

The video has over 3,000 comments and has been upvoted 94,000%.

Also Read

Watch viral: Baby polar bear loving ice with mom shocks people
Watch viral: Baby polar bear loving ice with mom shocks people

Twitter user posted the video with the caption "Mommy and her cub."...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Optical Illusion: Spot a butterfly in the flowers 
Optical Illusion: Spot a butterfly in the flowers 
Optical Illusion: Find a penguin among the pelicans in 7 seconds
Optical Illusion: Find a penguin among the pelicans in 7 seconds
Picture Puzzles: Spot a tiny snowman hidden in the snowflakes
Picture Puzzles: Spot a tiny snowman hidden in the snowflakes
Spot the Difference: Find five differences in only 16 seconds
Spot the Difference: Find five differences in only 16 seconds
Brain Teaser: Find the 2 Identical Umbrellas in 5 secs
Brain Teaser: Find the 2 Identical Umbrellas in 5 secs
Watch And Tell: Woman picks up man and flees, or is it the other way around?
Watch And Tell: Woman picks up man and flees, or is it the other way around?
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story