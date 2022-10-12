The video went viral after it showed Jan Frylinck’s delivery hitting a batter in the hip.

The Instagram video went viral after it showed Jan Frylinck’s delivery from an ICC Men’s T20 World Cup warm-up match hitting a batter in the hip. The Ireland captain was run out when the pacer kicked the ball at the stumps.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

As the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar gets closer, the video went viral. There will be 32 teams from five confederates competing in the tournament. The teams are split into eight groups with each group having four teams.

Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, and the Netherlands are in Group A. Group B is made up of England, Iran, the US, and Wales. Group C is made up of Argentina, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and Poland. France, Australia, Denmark, and Tunisia are all in Group D. Advertisement Group E is made up of Spain, Japan, Costa Rica, and Germany. Belgium, Canada, Morocco, and Croatia are all in Group F. Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, and Cameroon are all in Group G. Group H is made up of South Korea, Portugal, Ghana, and Uruguay.

In November, the first game will be between hosts Qatar and Ecuador.

From November 20 to December 2, the group stage games will be played. From December 3 to December 6, the Round of 16 takes place.

On December 9 and 10, the quarterfinals will be held, and on December 13 and 14, the semifinals will be held.

The match for third place will be on December 17. On December 18, the final will be held.

