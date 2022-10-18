Watch viral: Cat giving lots of love to another cat

Instagram video shows a cat giving lots of love to another cat.

The video was first shared on the app TikTok.

When it was shared again on an Instagram page, it got a lot of attention.

Since it was posted, the video has been watched more than eight million times. Advertisement

Online, people share different kinds of videos of animals. There are also videos that show cute and loving moments between different animals. As an example, this Instagram video shows a cat giving lots of love to another cat.

The video was first shared on the app TikTok. But when it was shared again on an Instagram page, it got a lot of attention. The caption posted with the video says, “Enemies to best friends in no time,”

At the beginning of the video, the cat is seen standing in front of the cat. The small animal first hugs the cat. So, the cat gives it a hug in return. A text on the video says that this is the first time the animals have met.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Animals Doing Things (@animalsdoingthings) Advertisement

About few hours ago, the video was shared. Since it was posted, the video has been watched more than eight million times, and that number keeps going up. Over 43,000 people have liked the share. People have written different comments about the video.

“That’s how my baby Rengar is, too!! He fell in love with a 3-month-old kitten I brought home. Since then, they’ve never been apart. But he also likes dogs and cats, sooo,” someone wrote on Instagram. “I’m not crying, you are,” said a third person. A third person said, “My cat does this with all the new kittens, but she doesn’t really like people.” “I’m so happy about this,” wrote a fourth.

Also Read Watch: Fight between two men at escalator has gone viral Fight broke out when one of the men refused to move to...

Advertisement