Watch viral: Cat parent teases with its worst favorite words

Instagram users have been sharing a video of a cat “talking” with its owner.

Chase the cat can be heard saying, “Mom” and “please” to her owner.

The video has been watched over 1.4 million times since it was first shared.

Animals may not be able to understand what their owners are saying, since this is a common misconception. But this is not always the case. In fact, there are a lot of videos on the internet that show how a pet reacts to people. On the internet, people have been sharing a video of a pet cat “talking” with its owner.

In the cute video posted by Instagram user, a pet parent is holding their cat. Chase is the name of the cat. In the video, you can hear the woman say that she will say some of Chase’s words that she doesn’t like very much.

The cat replies right away and can be heard saying, “Mom.” Then, the woman asks the cat if she wants to go to the vet or if she can cut her nails. When she asks her the question twice, the cat purrs in response.

In the comments on Instagram, one person said, “Proof that he is a human.” Someone else wrote, “Aww, I love how he talks, mom. It’s so adorable.” Someone else said, “Chase is so kind and polite. So nice of you to say that.” A fourth said, “Chase is so cute and funny.”

