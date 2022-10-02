Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Viral
  • Watch viral: Deer enjoying fresh water & lush foliage in Switzerland 
Watch viral: Deer enjoying fresh water & lush foliage in Switzerland 

Watch viral: Deer enjoying fresh water & lush foliage in Switzerland 

Articles
Advertisement
Watch viral: Deer enjoying fresh water & lush foliage in Switzerland 

Watch viral: Deer enjoying fresh water & lush foliage in Switzerland 

Advertisement
  • A video of deer enjoying clear water and lush greenery in Switzerland has gone viral on the internet.
  • Many people on social media said that the video looked like “heaven”.
  • The video has gotten over 5,78,000 views, over 31,500 likes, and several comments.
Advertisement

Various videos available online do an excellent job of depicting the fantastic setting. Now, this magical place could make you lose your breath. Switzerland has always been a popular place for tourists, and a video of a group of deer in Switzerland enjoying clear water has gone viral on the internet. The video shows a number of beautiful deer enjoying clear water and lush greenery in a calm way. It looks like a Disney movie has come to life in the video.
The video has gotten over 5,78,000 views, over 31,500 likes, and several comments since user posted it on Twitter. Many people on social media said that the video looked like  “heaven people usually describe in books and movies.”

Advertisement

One user wrote, “Another user said, “The scenery looks like a story from a bedtime fairy tale. This doesn’t even look real.” Wow!” The third person said, “Beautiful. It looks like a scene from an old Disney cartoon!”

A video showing a tiger and two deer grazing together on the side of the road has recently gone viral on the internet. An Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer named Ramesh Pandey posted the video on Twitter on Wednesday. The deer can be seen sneaking away from the scene after staring at the tiger for a while as it walks along the roadside.

Also Read

Deer jumps across moving car while crossing road
Deer jumps across moving car while crossing road

A deer was caught on camera jumping over a moving car to...

 

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Bengaluru guy pay 20 crore for Caucasian shepherd
Bengaluru guy pay 20 crore for Caucasian shepherd
The Most Expensive Fish: Atlantic Bluefin Tuna
The Most Expensive Fish: Atlantic Bluefin Tuna
Optical Illusion: You have eagle eyes, if you can see giraffe
Optical Illusion: You have eagle eyes, if you can see giraffe
Dwayne Johnson once revealed how he rescued a man in teenage
Dwayne Johnson once revealed how he rescued a man in teenage
Go first goes viral as they took off without 50 passenger
Go first goes viral as they took off without 50 passenger
Flight from Moscow to Goa makes emergency landing amid threat
Flight from Moscow to Goa makes emergency landing amid threat
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story