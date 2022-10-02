Watch viral: Deer enjoying fresh water & lush foliage in Switzerland 

A video of deer enjoying clear water and lush greenery in Switzerland has gone viral on the internet.

Many people on social media said that the video looked like “heaven”.

The video has gotten over 5,78,000 views, over 31,500 likes, and several comments.

Advertisement

Various videos available online do an excellent job of depicting the fantastic setting. Now, this magical place could make you lose your breath. Switzerland has always been a popular place for tourists, and a video of a group of deer in Switzerland enjoying clear water has gone viral on the internet. The video shows a number of beautiful deer enjoying clear water and lush greenery in a calm way. It looks like a Disney movie has come to life in the video.

The video has gotten over 5,78,000 views, over 31,500 likes, and several comments since user posted it on Twitter. Many people on social media said that the video looked like “heaven people usually describe in books and movies.”

Deer enjoying the clear water of Lake Brienz, Switzerland.. 😊 pic.twitter.com/YkFVvcmAWb — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) October 1, 2022

Advertisement

One user wrote, “Another user said, “The scenery looks like a story from a bedtime fairy tale. This doesn’t even look real.” Wow!” The third person said, “Beautiful. It looks like a scene from an old Disney cartoon!”

A video showing a tiger and two deer grazing together on the side of the road has recently gone viral on the internet. An Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer named Ramesh Pandey posted the video on Twitter on Wednesday. The deer can be seen sneaking away from the scene after staring at the tiger for a while as it walks along the roadside.

Also Read Deer jumps across moving car while crossing road A deer was caught on camera jumping over a moving car to...