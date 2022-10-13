Watch viral: Dog in toy car flees after being fined by cops

Video shows a Corgi dog driving his toy car, which looks like it is controlled by a remote.

A funny video that is going viral on social media is sure to make you laugh. One of the cutest small dogs to have as a pet is a Corgi, and this video shows a cute puppy being bad.

The pet dog’s page, called “corgibobaa,” shared the video. It has been watched 1.2 million times and liked by 138k people. The dog named Boba lives in Los Angeles, California, US, according to the Instagram page. The reel shows the Corgi driving his red toy car, which looks like it is controlled by a remote. Then, a man wearing a police officer’s uniform stops him. But as soon as the dog gets a ticket for breaking traffic laws, he runs away.

Netizens thought the reel was funny and filled the comments with jokes and laughing emojis. A user said, “He is just answering his call to be a new F1 safety driver,” “After seeing this, my corgi told me she needs one,” said another user. Someone else wrote, “Living the GTA life.”

