Watch viral: Elephant Family Moves to Eastern Ghats Before Northeast Monsoon

The northeast monsoon season takes place from October to December.

In Tamil Nadu, elephants have started to move from the Western Ghats to the Eastern Ghats.

A video of an elephant family making its way from Nilgiris to Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve has gone viral.

Advertisement

The northeast monsoon season takes place from October to December. In the next few weeks, the southeastern part of the Indian peninsula is likely to get a lot of rain. Now that the monsoon is almost here in Tamil Nadu, elephants have started to move from the Western Ghats to the Eastern Ghats.

Social media also featured a video of an elephant family making its way from the Nilgiris in Tamil Nadu to the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve. The twitter user posted the video on Twitter on Saturday.

Friends it is that time of the year when Elephants migrate from Western Ghats to Eastern Ghats as North East monsoon is around the corner.A beautiful elephant family is travelling from Nilgiris to Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve.Fascinating nature. Video -Shared by a friend pic.twitter.com/lbm8jyY2sV — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) October 15, 2022

Advertisement

“Friends it is that time of the year when Elephants migrate from Western Ghats to Eastern Ghats as North East monsoon is around the corner,” user wrote in the post’s caption. “A beautiful elephant family is travelling from Nilgiris to Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve.Fascinating nature.”

In the short video, a family of elephants was seen moving together peacefully in the same direction.

The video was only posted a few hours ago, but it already has more than 15,000 views and more than 1,100 likes. Internet users said in the comments that sight was “beautiful.”

One person said, “It is a beautiful sight to see them all together.” One person said, “so lovely indeed! I can’t imagine Jungles without these Wild Animals! I hope their numbers grow quickly!”

A third person said, “The way nature works is both interesting and amazing. It’s nothing short of a miracle,” said a fourth, while a fifth said, “It’s great to see this and very interesting to see how they travel hundreds of kilometres without using Google Maps.” “.

Also Read Crocodile trapped among lions, watch what happens Lionesses are renowned for hunting their prey in packs for the entire...