  • Watch viral: Group of dogs waiting for their school bus
  • They are all wearing yellow bandanas and have different kinds of bags on their shoulders.
  • The video has received over 2.2 million views and 71,000 likes in one day.
  • It’s been retweeted more than 6,500 times.
Videos showing dogs doing cute things and being loyal to their owners can be found all over the internet, as can attest. Pet owners send a lot of their dogs to be trained. One of these videos that is going around the internet shows a group of cute dogs waiting for their school bus in the hallway of their house.

In the opening scene, a variety of canine breeds are seen lounging on a carpet in a hallway of a house. All of them are ready to go, with their bags on their shoulders and the clothes they need. All of the dogs have a yellow bandana around their necks. As they wait for their dog school bus, they can be seen with different kinds of bags.

In just one day, the video has received over 2.2 million views and over 71,000 likes. More than 6,500 people have retweeted the post, and a lot of people have left heartwarming comments on it.

One user said, “It’s crazy that they’re all wearing yellow bandanas, but I would have known who you were talking about even if you hadn’t posted a picture.”

“Except that they’re about to go somewhere fun and interesting, and they’re probably glad to be going there.”
“Great,” a third person simply said.

