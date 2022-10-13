Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Viral
  • Watch viral: Guy recovers his lost smartphone at Chor Bazar
Watch viral: Guy recovers his lost smartphone at Chor Bazar

Watch viral: Guy recovers his lost smartphone at Chor Bazar

Articles
Advertisement
Watch viral: Guy recovers his lost smartphone at Chor Bazar

Watch viral: Guy recovers his lost smartphone at Chor Bazar

Advertisement
  • A video of a man asking a shopkeeper for Rs 20,000 for a phone he wants has gone viral.
  • An individual who was looking for a new phone in Chor Bazaar
  • Shopkeeper swaggers and says, “Aap hi ka hai bhaiiya”.
Advertisement

An individual who was looking for a new phone in Chor Bazaar was caught aback when he discovered the stolen version of the one he had been using among the available options. A video of a man asking a shopkeeper, who is obscured by his sunglasses, the price of a phone he wants has gone popular on social media.

The video that was posted to Instagram has received thousands of views and likes.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by VIDEO NATION (@videonation.teb)

Advertisement

The merchant informs him that he must pay Rs 20,000. The man claims that it resembles his phone quite closely.

The shopkeeper gives the man an unrepentant grin and tells him that it is his phone and his phone only. The shopkeeper swaggers and says, “Aap hi ka hai bhaiiya.”

The man’s face sags when he hears the shopkeeper’s reply, and he appears to stop moving for a moment as if he is deeply considering what the shopkeeper said.

Also Read

Watch viral: Dog in toy car flees after being fined by cops
Watch viral: Dog in toy car flees after being fined by cops

Video shows a Corgi dog driving his toy car, which looks like...

 

Advertisement

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Man fired from Microsoft after 21 year of service share touchy post
Man fired from Microsoft after 21 year of service share touchy post
Lahore student torture by her friends; video goes viral
Lahore student torture by her friends; video goes viral
Stars on ground: People stun by picture, egrets perched on trees
Stars on ground: People stun by picture, egrets perched on trees
Ever wondered how noodles are made? This video will annoy you
Ever wondered how noodles are made? This video will annoy you
Outstanding capture of an eagle flying toward swimming man
Outstanding capture of an eagle flying toward swimming man
Father turns his daughter's wall scribbling into stencil art
Father turns his daughter's wall scribbling into stencil art
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story