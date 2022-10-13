Watch viral: Guy recovers his lost smartphone at Chor Bazar

Watch viral: Dog in toy car flees after being fined by cops
An individual who was looking for a new phone in Chor Bazaar was caught aback when he discovered the stolen version of the one he had been using among the available options. A video of a man asking a shopkeeper, who is obscured by his sunglasses, the price of a phone he wants has gone popular on social media.
The video that was posted to Instagram has received thousands of views and likes.
The merchant informs him that he must pay Rs 20,000. The man claims that it resembles his phone quite closely.
The shopkeeper gives the man an unrepentant grin and tells him that it is his phone and his phone only. The shopkeeper swaggers and says, “Aap hi ka hai bhaiiya.”
The man’s face sags when he hears the shopkeeper’s reply, and he appears to stop moving for a moment as if he is deeply considering what the shopkeeper said.
