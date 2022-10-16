Watch viral: Huge python was taken out of school bus

Viral: Huge python wraps around tree to climb it
An old online video showing a python climbing a tree has reappeared...
In what way would you react if you saw a lizard or a spider nearby? Many people would freak out out of fear and run away quickly. Imagine a different situation where a snake is there instead of a lizard or a spider. You can get a big shock from even a small snake. We’re going to show you a video of a really big snake. You won’t know how big it is until you look at it. On Sunday, after an hour-long operation, a huge python was taken out of a school bus in Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh. This terrifying event is said to have happened at a school.
उत्तर प्रदेश के #रायबरेली में #स्कूल की एक बस के इंजन में #अजगर फंसा था।
कड़ी मशक़्क़त के बाद #वन विभाग की टीम ने निकाला बाहर।#UttarPradesh #Raebareli #snake #snakes #BOA2022 #India pic.twitter.com/nuKslyOXT4
— Gurmeet Singh, IIS 🇮🇳 (@Gurmeet_Singhhh) October 16, 2022
Pallavi Mishra, the city magistrate, said that the huge python had made its way into a school bus for the Ryan International School in Raebareli.
When the forest department heard about it, a group of rescuers went to the spot and saved the big reptile. Since it was a Sunday, the school was closed, and Mishra said that no one was hurt.
Videos of the event are going viral. In the videos, the python can be seen hiding under a seat while rescuers poke it with a stick to get it to safety. The python is trying to grab a sack they are using to catch the huge snake.
