Watch viral: Humanoid robot Ai-Da speaks British House of Lords

Ai-Da is the first ultra-realistic AI robot artist. Ada Lovelace, a 19th-century countess, is considered the first computer programmer. Tuesday, the android appeared before the House of Lords Communications and Digital Committee (11 October).

UK lawmakers questioned her on AI, robots, and the arts

“I do not have subjective experiences despite being able to talk about where I am and depend on computer programmes and algorithms who are very not alive. I can still create art,” robot said.

Ai-Da was created in collaboration with robotic creators Engineered Arts, with AI algorithms created by experts at the University of Oxford.

“The robot provides evidence, but it’s not a witness.” Tina Stowell, Baroness Stowell of Beeston, remarked, “I don’t want to insult the robot, but it’s not a human and you (Aidan Meller, Director, Ai-Da Robot) are ultimately responsible for the words.”

Ai-Da has two cameras, one in each eye, connected to a computer vision system and an AI algorithm.

Aidan Meller, Ai-Da Robot’s Director, stated he learned a lot while building the project.

“What really shocks me isn’t how human-like Ai-Da is, but how robotic we are. Our algorithms can be analysed, understood, and produced, he stated.

Ai-Da can take portraits of people thanks to her cameras.

If engineers provide an image, the AI programme can also design renowned faces.

“The role of technology in creating art will rise as artists find new ways to use it to express themselves, reflect, and study technology, society, and culture,” said Ai-Da.

Ai-creators Da’s hope the robot will spark conversations about AI and robotics.

Ai-Da is the first robot to appear before the House of Lords.

Pepper testified before a UK Commons education committee in 2018.

