Watch viral: Little boy talking about his excellent spelling

Instagram video shows a little boy talking about how much better he is at spelling now.

The video has gone viral since it was posted on October 1st.

The post has been seen more than 9.6 million times so far, and that number is only going up.

Looking for a video to brighten up your Saturday? Do you want to watch a video that is not only funny but also cute? Looking for a video that might make you feel better almost right away? If you said yes to all three questions, here’s a video that will make you smile for sure. The video shows a little boy talking about how much better he is at spelling now.

When translated from Hindi, the video’s caption on Instagram says, “I am a grown-up now.” At the beginning of the video, we see a kid holding a pencil and a copy of the pencil on the table in front of him. Almost immediately, he starts talking about how he can spell better. During this, he says, “Jab main chota than na,” which means, “When I was little.” People are laughing because of the way the boy says the words.

On October 1st, we posted the video online. The clip has gone viral since it was posted. The post has been seen more than 9.6 million times so far, and that number is only going up. People have also said a lot of things about the post.

“Are ab to aap bahut bade ho gae ho [Wow! Someone on Instagram said, “You’ve really grown up.” “Cute baby,” said someone else. “Same as my nephew,” a third person wrote. “That’s so cute, Baccha!” said a fourth. Many people showed how they felt with smiley faces of hearts or people laughing out loud.

