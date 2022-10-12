Watch viral: Man dressed as nun dances Giddha

A man dressed as The Nun dances Giddha, a Punjabi dance, in his living room.

He’s seen by over a million people and liked by over 60,000 people.

Netizens were laughing so hard when they saw the video that they filled the comments with jokes.

Scrolling through Instagram reels or YouTube shorts can waste a lot of time, but when you come across a really funny video, it can give you a much-needed laugh or get you talking to a friend. As Halloween gets closer, more and more people are wearing “horror” makeup and costumes.

Horror fans love the Nun from the Conjuring movies, so many people dress up as her for Halloween. When you look at The Nun’s face, you’ll have bad dreams for days. But in this video, you’ll see a hilariously desi side of The Nun that will make you laugh every time you watch it. The Instagram page “imjustbesti” posted the video with the caption “POSSESSIVE GIDHA LMAO.”

It shows a man dressed as The Nun dancing with some of his family members in his living room. The man isn’t just dancing like anyone else; he’s dancing Giddha, which is a traditional dance from Punjab, with all his heart.

The woman recording The Nun couldn’t help but laugh as he clapped and moved to the Punjabi song. Someone dancing behind him while making a cross with his hands was pretty funny.

The clip has been seen by over a million people and liked by over 60,000 people, making it a viral sensation. Netizens were laughing so hard when they saw the video that they filled the comments with jokes and laughing emojis, saying that The Nun became “Nuninder.” Someone wrote, “Arrey nuninder pehchaneya.” Someone said, “The guy in the back with the cross,” “Nunjot Kaur in the house,” someone else made a joke. “Nunpreet,” wrote the fourth person.

