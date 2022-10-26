Watch viral: One Naagin dancer in Baarat goes completely over top

There is a fixation on naagin dance among Indian men who dance at parties, weddings or in the baarat of someone else.

There is a peculiar fixation on naagin dance among Indian men who dance at parties, weddings, or in the baarat of someone else. In the same way that doing the knee spin or the worm while dancing in the United States would be considered showing off advanced moves, for Indian uncles the advanced dance moves are locking a leg with another man while doing bhangra or doing the naagin dance. In the United States, doing the knee spin or the worm would be considered showing off advanced moves.

A man who was performing the naagin dance in someone’s baarat can be seen in a humorous video that is becoming viral on social media. In the video, the man starts getting too into character.

While he was performing the serpent dance, the man began to sting other revellers in the baarat in the manner of a snake. The video has been viewed and liked thousands of times since it was uploaded to Instagram and shared by the page known as “official viralclips.”

