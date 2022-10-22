Watch viral: Pet mom laughing when her kitten meows at nothing

Advertisement
  • Instagram video shows a pet mom laughing when her kitten meows at nothing.
  • Since it was posted, the video has been watched close to 83,000 times.
  • Laughing out loud emoticons were used by many to show how they felt about the video.
Even if you don’t specifically seek out cat-related content, the chances are good that you’ve encountered at least a few cat videos while browsing the internet. Most of the time, these videos make people laugh. For example, a video that was posted on Instagram shows how a pet parent laughed when her kitten meowed at nothing.

The video is on an Instagram account called. The video has a caption that says, “Messed with the wrong one.” The funny video starts with the cat and its owner standing with their backs to the camera in front of a wall. The pet mom is seen looking at the wall and saying something. Text added to a video clip gives more information about the scene it shows. It says, “Me talking to the imaginary person my cat keeps meowing at.”

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by AFRICANQUEEN🇰🇪 (@africaqueenz)

A few days ago, the video was shared. Since it was posted, the video has been watched close to 83,000 times, and that number keeps going up. More than 10,000 people have liked the share, and that number keeps growing. People wrote different things in response to the video.

“Nah, this happened to me today, bro,” one Instagram user said. Someone else said, “I wish I could send this to my cat.” “LMAO, I LOVE THIS!” said a third person. “Please give us more of this,” wrote a fourth. Laughing out loud emoticons were used by many to show how they felt.

