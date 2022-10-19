Watch viral: Video of cat snatching ball away from dog

Reddit users share video of a cat snatching a ball from a dog’s mouth.

The video has gone viral, with more than 26,000 people upvoting it. One Reddit user said, “The eye contact is on point for total dominance”

Another commented, “Cutest thing I have seen today”.

People are usually happy after watching movies of cats and dogs interacting. That’s probably why all your favourite social media sites are flooded with footage of cats and dogs doing cute (and sometimes funny) things. As in the Reddit-posted video of a cat determinedly snatching a ball from a dog’s mouth.

In the opening scene, a dog is shown standing in front of a ball. In the background, a sleeping cat can be seen. Over the course of the video, the cat gradually steals the ball from the dog. The cat’s mesmerising stare as it slowly takes the ball from the dog makes the video that much more fun to watch.

This video went viral a day ago. More than 26,000 people have upvoted the video since it was posted, and that number keeps growing. Comments of all kinds have been posted in response to the share.

One Reddit member said, “The eye contact is on point for total dominance.” “That face is too amusing!” commented another. A third user remarked, “Cutest thing I have seen today.” The situation is extremely tense and suspenseful. One reader exclaimed, “I really must know what happens next!!”

