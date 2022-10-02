Watch viral: Video shows how much cats love its tails

A cat video shows how much a cat licks its owner’s tail.

The video has been watched more than 5.4 million times and liked more than 36,000 times.

When something unexpected like that happens, cats almost always react in the funniest way.

Advertisement

Online, you may find a number of videos showcasing the cat’s jovial disposition. Videos of pets doing cute things and acting like their owners are popular on social media, but there are a few that always surprise their fans. One cat video that is getting a lot of attention online shows how much a cat loves its tail.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Cats Doing Things (@catsdoingthings)

Advertisement

Not all cats enjoy being petted constantly by humans. When something unexpected like that happens, cats almost always react in the funniest way.

The caption, which was posted by an Instagram account says, “Oh so you hate me?”

The video was first shared by grey and white socks on TikTok.

While the text super in the video says, “accidentally touched his tail for like one second and he’s doing all this like sir, you were drinking toilet water five minutes ago.”

In the opening scene, a fluffy grey and white cat sits on a couch and licks its tail nonstop. The video has been watched more than 5.4 million times and liked more than 36,000 times in just one day. A lot of people have made surprising comments in the post’s comment section.

Someone wrote, “When I pet my cat, she does the same thing. feels so insulted when she cleans herself up in a big way afterward.”

Advertisement

“You got close to him. He has now become dirty. Must get rid of hoomin cooties, “said a second person.

“Looks like you need to go clean up your energy field haha,” said a third user.

Also Read Watch: Video of cat chasing its own tail goes viral The video has been upvoted more than 3,300 times. Reddit users share...