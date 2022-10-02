Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Viral
  • Watch viral: Video shows how much cats love its tails
Watch viral: Video shows how much cats love its tails

Watch viral: Video shows how much cats love its tails

Articles
Advertisement
Watch viral: Video shows how much cats love its tails

Watch viral: Video shows how much cats love its tails

Advertisement
  • A cat video shows how much a cat licks its owner’s tail.
  • The video has been watched more than 5.4 million times and liked more than 36,000 times.
  • When something unexpected like that happens, cats almost always react in the funniest way.
Advertisement

Online, you may find a number of videos showcasing the cat’s jovial disposition. Videos of pets doing cute things and acting like their owners are popular on social media, but there are a few that always surprise their fans. One cat video that is getting a lot of attention online shows how much a cat loves its tail.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Cats Doing Things (@catsdoingthings)

Advertisement

Not all cats enjoy being petted constantly by humans. When something unexpected like that happens, cats almost always react in the funniest way.

The caption, which was posted by an Instagram account says, “Oh so you hate me?”

The video was first shared by grey and white socks on TikTok.

While the text super in the video says, “accidentally touched his tail for like one second and he’s doing all this like sir, you were drinking toilet water five minutes ago.”

In the opening scene, a fluffy grey and white cat sits on a couch and licks its tail nonstop. The video has been watched more than 5.4 million times and liked more than 36,000 times in just one day. A lot of people have made surprising comments in the post’s comment section.

Someone wrote, “When I pet my cat, she does the same thing. feels so insulted when she cleans herself up in a big way afterward.”

Advertisement

“You got close to him. He has now become dirty. Must get rid of hoomin cooties, “said a second person.

“Looks like you need to go clean up your energy field haha,” said a third user.

Also Read

Watch: Video of cat chasing its own tail goes viral
Watch: Video of cat chasing its own tail goes viral

The video has been upvoted more than 3,300 times. Reddit users share...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Amitabh Bachchan posts ‘horrible error’ made while tweeting
Amitabh Bachchan posts ‘horrible error’ made while tweeting
Old pics of SRK, Angelina Jolie hosting Award function goes viral
Old pics of SRK, Angelina Jolie hosting Award function goes viral
Arjun Rampal post AI-generated images of countries as villains
Arjun Rampal post AI-generated images of countries as villains
Meet 100 KG gentlest giant
Meet 100 KG gentlest giant
Viral Video: Man balances planks on his head while riding a bicycle
Viral Video: Man balances planks on his head while riding a bicycle
Viral Video: Toddler imitates her aunt practicing ballet
Viral Video: Toddler imitates her aunt practicing ballet
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story