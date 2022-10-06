Watch viral: Video shows how to peel hard-boiled eggs without equipment

Max Klymenko drilled a hole in the bottom of the boiled egg, then built an even smaller one on the top.

He used all his strength to blow air through the opening at the top and peeled the egg.

The video made netizens amazed.

Think about this. If you’re really hungry, you can always boil some eggs. You anxiously wait for your hard-boiled eggs to finish cooking after you’ve set the timer. The eggs are peeled afterward.

Although you want to peel it properly, you’re having trouble doing it. Do you know what it’s like to be so disheartened? If so, you should check out this YouTube video that’s been making the rounds on the internet.

YouTube popularised a video in which an influencer demonstrated a method for quickly and easily removing the shell off a hard-boiled egg without using any tools. Confused? In this case, the man named Max Klymenko drilled a sizable hole in the bottom of the boiled egg.

He then built an even smaller one on the first. Then, he used all his strength to blow air through the opening at the top. To sum it all up, there it is! The egg was easily removed. The post’s caption reads, “BRB boiling eggs tonight just to do THIS,”

After being posted online, the video was seen by more than 3 million people. Some users couldn’t wait to try out the hack, but others weren’t too impressed. “And serve it to your guests with your breath and saliva all over it,” one user

