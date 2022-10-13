Advertisement
 Watch viral: Woman on scooter almost collides with crossing elephant

Articles
 Watch viral: Woman on scooter almost collides with crossing elephant
  • Instagram user posted the video to Twitter.
  • The video has been watched over 61,000 times.
  • People on the internet were relieved that both the people and the elephant had escaped injury.
Wild animals are having a hard time because there are more people and less trees. These animals often wander into both rural and urban areas in search of food. People also use the roads that go through and close to forests.

One of these videos is going viral because it shows an elephant crossing the road and coming across a rider who was just passing by.

Instagram user posted the video to Twitter with the caption, “Elephant barely managed to save herself from the lady driver.” The video has been watched over 61,000 times and liked 2,000 times.

In the video, a woman is driving a scooter and is about to hit an elephant that is walking across the same small road. The elephant that came out of the forest might not have been seen by the woman.

The rider was confused, so she didn’t stop when she saw the elephant. Instead, she kept going. The elephant was scared, so she ran away to save her life. The driver almost hit the elephant with her scooter, and she almost fell as she tried to avoid it.

People on the internet were relieved to hear that both the people and the elephant had escaped injury, but some pointed out that the woman driving the car should have been more cautious and waited for the elephant to finish crossing the road.

