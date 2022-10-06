Watch viral: Woman pranks little son by making him wash sugar floss

Instagram user uploaded the video on Instagram, where it quickly went viral.

Pranking others, especially young ones, can be a lot of fun if nobody gets seriously wounded or traumatized in the process. And if you’re the prankster type, this video should make you howl with laughter.

So, she decided to pull a prank on her little son and film his reaction. The video has clearly gained a lot of attention online, so you should see it.

The oblivious youngster proceeded to the bowl of water and dipped the sweet in it. He was taken aback by how quickly it evaporated. The youngster requested for more and dipped another slice of bread in water.

Even though he was completely helpless and shocked, the tiny boy eventually requested for more. The caption said, “He will never trust you again.”

When the video was shared online, it was seen by more than a million people. People on the Internet were shocked and wrote about it in the comments section.

Some people even wanted to play the same joke on their own kids. “His mom is such a threat, perfect!” wrote one user. “I’m going to try this with my kids tonight,” said another user.

