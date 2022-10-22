Watch: Women was overjoyed when she found out she passed bar exam

Instagram blogger was overjoyed when she found out she passed the bar exam.

The video of her reaction is getting a lot of attention online.

Since it was posted, the video has been watched close to 4,100,000 times.

When you finally get something you’ve been working hard for, it’s a very happy moment. When people are in these kinds of situations, they often act emotionally. Just like Instagram blogger, who was overjoyed when she found out she had passed the bar exam. The video of her reaction is getting a lot of attention online, and it might even make you smile.

“Esquire. That’s me. I’ll have a lot more to say but right now I’m speechless (and lowkey running late for work). But just like they say at the end of a good Nollywood movie: To God be the glory,” which is what she wrote and shared with the video.

At the beginning of the video, she is seen sitting in front of a computer, waiting for her result. Watch the video to see what she does when she finds out she has passed the test.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eni Popoola | NYC Blogger (@enigivensunday)

The video has been out there for two days. Since it was posted, the video has been watched close to 4,100,000 times, and that number keeps going up. Nearly 51,000 people have liked the post. People wrote their different thoughts in the comments section.

“Energy!! “Congratulations!” someone wrote on Instagram. “OMG, I’ve been waiting for this!!! “You are so great, and I’m so glad for you,” said someone else. “Yes! I thought, “I hope she kept the sound on because I want to hear the claps again.” “So happy for you!!” said a third. “Okay!!! I could feel this,” wrote a fourth. A lot of people wrote “congratulations” to show how they felt.

