Wath: Baby chimpanzee playing with two baby tigers is going viral

Video of a baby chimpanzee playing with two baby tigers is going viral on social media.

Moksha Bybee, who works to protect wildlife, put the video on Instagram.

Over 9.1 million people have watched the reel, and 387k people have liked it.

Advertisement

Nature and animal watching can be quite therapeutic. But seeing little animals can make your heart ache. A cute video of a baby chimpanzee playing with two baby tigers is going viral on social media.

Moksha Bybee, who works to protect wildlife, put the video on Instagram. Over 9.1 million people have watched the reel, and 387k people have liked it.

It shows a cute little chimp playing with two tiger cubs who are crazy about him in his cage. You can see that the tiger cubs follow the monkey around and cuddle with him.

People on the Internet couldn’t get over how cute the three of them are together and how lovingly they play with each other. A user said, “This is the best thing that has ever happened.” Another user said, “OMG, I can’t. it’s so cuteeeeeee.” “Angada and his sweet hugs,” wrote a third person.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Moksha Bybee (@mokshabybee_tigers) Advertisement

Also Read Zoo barred women after an affair with a chimpanzee In Belgium because of the affair with the chimpanzee, a zoo banned...