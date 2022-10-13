Wath: Baby chimpanzee playing with two baby tigers is going viral

Advertisement
  Watch: Baby chimpanzee playing with two baby tigers is going viral
Watch: Baby chimpanzee playing with two baby tigers is going viral

Watch: Baby chimpanzee playing with two baby tigers is going viral

  • Video of a baby chimpanzee playing with two baby tigers is going viral on social media.
  • Moksha Bybee, who works to protect wildlife, put the video on Instagram.
  • Over 9.1 million people have watched the reel, and 387k people have liked it.
Nature and animal watching can be quite therapeutic. But seeing little animals can make your heart ache. A cute video of a baby chimpanzee playing with two baby tigers is going viral on social media.

Moksha Bybee, who works to protect wildlife, put the video on Instagram. Over 9.1 million people have watched the reel, and 387k people have liked it.

It shows a cute little chimp playing with two tiger cubs who are crazy about him in his cage. You can see that the tiger cubs follow the monkey around and cuddle with him.

People on the Internet couldn’t get over how cute the three of them are together and how lovingly they play with each other. A user said, “This is the best thing that has ever happened.” Another user said, “OMG, I can’t. it’s so cuteeeeeee.” “Angada and his sweet hugs,” wrote a third person.

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Moksha Bybee (@mokshabybee_tigers)

