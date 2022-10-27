Where to find ghosts and other paranormal activity in United Kingdom

Yorkshire, with its 797 documented spooky encounters, topped a list of 59 locations around the country where spirits were reported.

London had 701 reports of the supernatural, while western Scots living in Argyll had the best possibility of encountering the supernatural.

Apparitions of ghosts on horses were the most frequently reported sighting.

Paranormal events in the United Kingdom have been catalogued. We used data from 11,700 reported ghost sightings to compile this list of potential haunts.

London, which had 701 reports of the supernatural, was right behind the north of England.

Paranormal activity was also prevalent in other counties, including Essex, which reported 507 incidences, and Sussex, which claimed 438 sightings of the supernatural.

However, western Scots living in Argyll had the best possibility of encountering the supernatural.

Nearly eight sightings per 10,000 residents were reported on Isle of Wight, hence the possibility of encountering a ghost was rather high.

Wiltshire, home to Stonehenge and other historical and spiritual landmarks, had the highest number of reported sightings, at 7.58, although Herefordshire and Somerset also scored well, at 7.27 and 7.11, respectively.

Data was collected from databases that track UFO encounters in the United Kingdom.

Apparitions of ghosts on horses were the most frequently reported sighting.

In total, 526 cases of this sort of ghost sighting were reported to the paranormal website PsychicWorld.com.

Among them was murderer Michael Morey, who was hanged in 1736 for the murder of his grandson and is claimed to ride a “phantom horse” near the town of Barrow on the Isle of Wight at midnight.

People say that a headless coachman haunts Abington, Northamptonshire, after coming back from the dead. In the 18th century, he allegedly rode his horses over the man his daughter was seeing.

Sir Thomas Boleyn, the father of Ann, Henry VIII’s unlucky second wife, is said to be cursed, and his coach is said to pull “headless horses” over Norfolk bridges.

Few people in the area have seen Sir Thomas and his animals, but a legend says that anyone who does will be taken to hell.

With 451 reports, mythical creatures are another common supernatural sighting.

The supernatural theme keeps going with 380 reports of fairies and 374 reports of “shucks,” which are ghostly black dogs and hellhounds.

Headless ghosts are still seen, with 380 reports, and the “white lady” has been seen 349 times. This is likely because of movies with similar plots.

There have also been 15 reports of “hell gates,” which some people say are the entrance to hell from Earth.

The most hauntings were reported in South West England, where there were 2,149.

Then came East England (1,787) and South East England (1,682).

England had the most ghost sightings (10,357), but Wales had 785, Scotland had 419, and Northern Ireland had only 139.

