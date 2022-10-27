WHO director shares video of a dance break in a meeting

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus shared a video of a brief dance break at one of their meetings.

To emphasise the value of short exercise breaks during prolonged periods of sedentary labour.

The delegates can be seen dancing in the video to the song Permission to Dance by the well-known Korean boyband BTS.

Advertisement

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus shared a video of a brief dance break at one of their meetings. To emphasise the value of short exercise breaks during prolonged periods of sedentary labour.

The delegates can be seen dancing in the video to the song Permission to Dance by the well-known Korean boyband BTS. The dance break happened on Wednesday in Manila, the Philippines’ capital city, during a meeting of the World Health Organization Regional Committee for the Western Pacific.

Also Read WHO director urges Russia to ‘work for peace’ World Health Organization’s Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, urged Russia to work for...

While sharing his now-viral video, Tedros wrote, “Physical exercise during long meetings is important. Thank you to @WHOWPRO colleagues for motivating us to stretch out bodies at #RCM73. As @BTS_twt says – we don’t need #PermissionToDance or move. No matter what – be active, every step counts to keep yourself healthy!”.

Physical exercise during long meetings is important. Thank you to @WHOWPRO colleagues for motivating us to stretch out bodies at #RCM73. As @BTS_twt says – we don’t need #PermissionToDance or move. No matter what – be active, every step counts to keep yourself healthy! pic.twitter.com/9YO2PS6glR Advertisement — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) October 26, 2022

“No kidding though, if office ppl did this on a daily basis there would be a tonne less strokes out there,” a Twitter user commented in response to the video. Someone else said, “This is simply great! I never imagined the day would come when WHO employees would jam out to a #BTS song between meetings, tweeted by the WHO General Director himself! #PermissiontoDance @BTS twt”.

Also Read Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy sets as director for ‘Star Wars’ film The new Star Wars movie will include Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy. She is best...

A similar video that featured RPG Enterprise employees dancing to the hit song Happy by Pharrell Williams went viral in March 2020. Business tycoon and chairman of RPG Group Harsh Goenka posted this video.