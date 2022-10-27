Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
WHO director shares video of a dance break in a meeting

WHO director shares video of a dance break in a meeting

Articles
Advertisement
WHO director shares video of a dance break in a meeting

WHO director shares video of a dance break in a meeting

Advertisement
  • WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus shared a video of a brief dance break at one of their meetings.
  • To emphasise the value of short exercise breaks during prolonged periods of sedentary labour.
  • The delegates can be seen dancing in the video to the song Permission to Dance by the well-known Korean boyband BTS.
Advertisement

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus shared a video of a brief dance break at one of their meetings. To emphasise the value of short exercise breaks during prolonged periods of sedentary labour.

The delegates can be seen dancing in the video to the song Permission to Dance by the well-known Korean boyband BTS. The dance break happened on Wednesday in Manila, the Philippines’ capital city, during a meeting of the World Health Organization Regional Committee for the Western Pacific.

Also Read

WHO director urges Russia to ‘work for peace’
WHO director urges Russia to ‘work for peace’

World Health Organization’s Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, urged Russia to work for...

While sharing his now-viral video, Tedros wrote, “Physical exercise during long meetings is important. Thank you to @WHOWPRO colleagues for motivating us to stretch out bodies at #RCM73. As @BTS_twt says – we don’t need #PermissionToDance or move. No matter what – be active, every step counts to keep yourself healthy!”.

“No kidding though, if office ppl did this on a daily basis there would be a tonne less strokes out there,” a Twitter user commented in response to the video. Someone else said, “This is simply great! I never imagined the day would come when WHO employees would jam out to a #BTS song between meetings, tweeted by the WHO General Director himself! #PermissiontoDance  @BTS twt”.

Also Read

Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy sets as director for ‘Star Wars’ film
Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy sets as director for ‘Star Wars’ film

The new Star Wars movie will include Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy. She is best...

A similar video that featured RPG Enterprise employees dancing to the hit song Happy by Pharrell Williams went viral in March 2020. Business tycoon and chairman of RPG Group Harsh Goenka posted this video.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story