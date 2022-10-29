Woman breaks the internet with perfect mimicry of Jaya Bachchan

Jaya Bachchan despises photographers, as is very clear from her encounters with the media.

Jaya Bachchan despises photographers, as is very clear from her encounters with the media. Influencer Analee Cerejo, commonly known as “The Chic Shopper,” recently imitated the veteran in a viral video that has received over 3 million views on Instagram. She gave a convincing portrayal of some of Bachchan’s delightfully snobbish interactions with the press.

Cerejo, who had grey (powdered) hair and wore a gemstone necklace, appeared in a mimicry video on October 19 to portray the 74-year-old, whose contempt for photographers runs deep.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Chic Shopper (@analeecerejo)

Some of the Sholay actor’s oft-quoted lines, including: “Yeh koi jagah hai ye sawal puchne ka (Is this an appropriate place to ask such a question)”; “Again, you are flashing my eyes”; “Serves you right..Hope you tumble and fall” and “Aap log kaun hain? Media se hai? (Where are you guys from? Are you the media)” have been cracking the internet up.

Even musician and remix specialist Yashraj Mukhate couldn’t keep himself from mocking the star’s mannerisms in the comments.

“That door opening sound 😂😂😂😂,” he wrote.

Bachchan takes her family’s privacy very seriously and unavoidably becomes irritated when getting captured in an unauthorised snapshot. An too invasive photographer is quite likely to get yelled at or, worse, informed that they don’t have the proper manners.She previously responded to journalists asking for statements by pointing at her husband Amitabh and stating, “He likes bytes,” yet she and her son Abhishekh Bachchan are typically seen as relaxed while chatting with the media.