Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Viral
  • Woman breaks the internet with perfect mimicry of Jaya Bachchan
Woman breaks the internet with perfect mimicry of Jaya Bachchan

Woman breaks the internet with perfect mimicry of Jaya Bachchan

Articles
Advertisement
Woman breaks the internet with perfect mimicry of Jaya Bachchan

Woman breaks the internet with perfect mimicry of Jaya Bachchan

Advertisement
  • Jaya Bachchan despises photographers, as is very clear from her encounters with the media.
  • Influencer Analee Cerejo, commonly known as “The Chic Shopper,” recently imitated the veteran in a viral video.
  • The video has received over 3 million views on Instagram.
Advertisement

Jaya Bachchan despises photographers, as is very clear from her encounters with the media. Influencer Analee Cerejo, commonly known as “The Chic Shopper,” recently imitated the veteran in a viral video that has received over 3 million views on Instagram. She gave a convincing portrayal of some of Bachchan’s delightfully snobbish interactions with the press.
Cerejo, who had grey (powdered) hair and wore a gemstone necklace, appeared in a mimicry video on October 19 to portray the 74-year-old, whose contempt for photographers runs deep.

Also Read

Jaya Bachchan says no problem: Navya “child without marriage”
Jaya Bachchan says no problem: Navya “child without marriage”

Jaya Bachchan advises youth to marry their best friend. She doesn't mind...


Some of the Sholay actor’s oft-quoted lines, including: “Yeh koi jagah hai ye sawal puchne ka (Is this an appropriate place to ask such a question)”; “Again, you are flashing my eyes”; “Serves you right..Hope you tumble and fall” and “Aap log kaun hain? Media se hai? (Where are you guys from? Are you the media)” have been cracking the internet up.
Watch the viral video here:

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

Advertisement

A post shared by The Chic Shopper (@analeecerejo)

Even musician and remix specialist Yashraj Mukhate couldn’t keep himself from mocking the star’s mannerisms in the comments.
“That door opening sound 😂😂😂😂,” he wrote.

Also Read

Jaya Bachchan is in the happiest mood as she clicks pics at Diwali
Jaya Bachchan is in the happiest mood as she clicks pics at Diwali

Jaya Bachchan had a great time and met Swara Bhasker and Richa...


Advertisement
Bachchan takes her family’s privacy very seriously and unavoidably becomes irritated when getting captured in an unauthorised snapshot. An too invasive photographer is quite likely to get yelled at or, worse, informed that they don’t have the proper manners.
She previously responded to journalists asking for statements by pointing at her husband Amitabh and stating, “He likes bytes,” yet she and her son Abhishekh Bachchan are typically seen as relaxed while chatting with the media.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Kartik Aaryan shares a cutest clip of his dog 'Katori' on Instagram
Kartik Aaryan shares a cutest clip of his dog 'Katori' on Instagram
Salman Khan spotted at Pooja's brother's wedding amid dating rumours
Salman Khan spotted at Pooja's brother's wedding amid dating rumours
Sushmita Sen's final walk as reigning Miss Universe
Sushmita Sen's final walk as reigning Miss Universe
Twinkle Khanna shares an essay written by daughter Nitara
Twinkle Khanna shares an essay written by daughter Nitara
AWDJM review :Anurag directs a film that is as perplexing as its leads
AWDJM review :Anurag directs a film that is as perplexing as its leads
Shah Rukh Khan's BTS photos from
Shah Rukh Khan's BTS photos from "Jawan" goes viral
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story