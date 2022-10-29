Advertisement
  Woman orders Spiderman Halloween costume but looks like 'tot in adult clothing'
Woman orders Spiderman Halloween costume but looks like ‘tot in adult clothing’

Articles
  • A woman’s Spiderman Halloween costume made her look like a “toddler in adult clothes,” which was not what she wanted.
  • She decided to fix it with safety pins but ended up looking saggier than when she first tried it on.
  • The video went viral on TikTok and got millions of views.
A woman’s Spiderman Halloween costume made her look like a “toddler in adult clothes,” which was not what she wanted.

Mia gave up on the idea of a “sexy” bunny and went with something a little safer.

But after she did that, she was in a tough spot.

In a TikTok video that got millions of views, Mia said that the superhero costume she bought was not what she had hoped for.

Take a look:

@mkdobo Please help how can i make this look better😭😭 #fyp #costume #halloween #spiderman ♬ original sound – Mia

“I’m not your average girl, I’m a cool girl. I’m a gal that does whatever she wants that makes her happy,” the brunette said as she put a bun in her long hair.

“So for Halloween we’re not doing sl**** and sexy. We never have and we never will. Do you know what I’m dressing up as? Spiderman.”

Mia then talked about her “problem” and said: “Since I’m a skinny queen, it’s very f***ing big. I’m going to tie it up.”

She decided to put her faith in some safety pins to make the costume fit better.

Mia tried on the red and blue suit before she changed it, and it was funny that she said she looked like “saggy Spiderman.”

Mia turned the shirt inside out and used safety pins to tighten the waist so they wouldn’t be seen from the outside. This gave the outfit a little more shape.

Even though she was a good seamstress, she couldn’t fix the loose suit, which made her feel “more saggy” than when she first tried it on.

“Please help how can I make this look better”, she begged her fans.

Some people gave Mia ideas, while others made fun of her fancy dress problem.

“The first pose looking like a toddler trying on their parents clothes!” said one person.

Another user said, “I audibly gasped in the staff room when it switched to you trying it on first.”

A third made fun of: “Just wear it baggy. Looks perf.”

