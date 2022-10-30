Woman stands next to chained lion, pets it; Video angers people

Additionally, a recent image of a woman with her pet lion has become a social media sensation.

Videos of interactions between people and animals are common. Some videos are hard to believe, even though the majority of them are cute and show cats or dogs as pets. Additionally, a recent image of a woman stands with her pet lion has become a social media sensation. A woman can be seen in the Instagram video getting perilously close to a lion. The animal, which is depicted chained in front of a cage, is petted by the woman.

There are also another two lions. One is on the outside of the cage, while the other is within. After witnessing a wild animal being handled like a pet, many people became incensed and even brought it up. @k4 khaleel, an Instagram user, posted this video.

More than 4 lakh people have watched this video since it was shared. The video has received many comments and nearly 24,000 likes. Many individuals found this video to be infuriating. In the Instagram comments, one user said, “How is it legal to tether lions? It’s not lawful, in my opinion.” A second individual questioned, “How has she managed to confine a wild animal at home? This is forbidden.”

“There are no domesticated lions. They should be allowed to wander freely in a wide-open area, such as a sanctuary. Please refrain from chaining them up like you would a dog “inserted a third. Fourteenth user: “Free them by removing their restraints. Poor creatures.”