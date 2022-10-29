Advertisement
Woman touches the chained lion: Viral Video

Articles
People and animal interaction videos are common. While the majority of the films are adorable and depict cats or dogs as pets, some are difficult to accept. A recent social media video of a woman with her pet lion has gone viral. The Instagram video depicts a woman standing perilously close to a lion. The woman is seen caressing the tethered animal in front of a cage. There are also two additional lions. One is within the cage, while the other is outside. Many people were outraged after witnessing a wild animal being handled as a pet and even complained about it. This video was posted on Instagram by a user.

Take a look at the woman cuddling the lion in this photo:

 

This video has been seen over four lakh times since it was shared. The video has nearly 24,000 likes and many comments. Many individuals were outraged by this video. In the Instagram comments, one user said, “How is one allowed to chain up lions? I don’t think it’s legal.”Another individual stated, “How has she kept wild animal captive at home? This is illegal.” ” Lions are not house pets. They should be roaming free in an open space, like in a sanctuary. Please don’t keep them in chains like you would keep a dog,” a third was added According to a fourth user, “Remove those chains and free them. Poor animals.”

