Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Viral
  • Woman wears a special white dress that turns pink in the sun
Woman wears a special white dress that turns pink in the sun

Woman wears a special white dress that turns pink in the sun

Articles
Advertisement
Woman wears a special white dress that turns pink in the sun

Woman wears a special white dress that turns pink in the sun

Advertisement
  • A social media influencer uploaded a video to Instagram in which she can be seen wearing a white bodycon dress.
  • As soon as the woman steps out into the sunlight, the white dress begins to become pink.
  • The video has received over 2 million likes and a great number of reactions from viewers.
Advertisement

Do you remember the outfit that had the entire internet debating whether or not it was blue or gold? Now, another dress has arrived to provide the first one with some competition.

A social media influencer by the name of Izzi uploaded a video to Instagram in which she can be seen wearing a white bodycon dress. However, as soon as the woman steps out into the sunlight, the white dress begins to become pink. The astonishing change is sure to leave you in a state of awe and wonder.

According to what is written in the description, the outfit is by PH5, which is a sustainable clothing brand. The firm is well-known for the UV-reactive garments it manufactures.

Check out the video below:

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by IZZI (@izzipoopi)

Advertisement

The video has received over 2 million likes and a great number of reactions from viewers. Others were busy brainstorming different scenarios in which the dress may be worn while others couldn’t stop gushing over how beautifully the outfit had been transformed. From a party to unveil the gender of the baby to a magic performance, there were many comments.

Advertisement

Also Read

A unique dress that changes its texture by reading your mind
A unique dress that changes its texture by reading your mind

Imagine that your mental state is reflected in the clothes you are...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Brain Teaser: Find 3 Hidden Words in Rainy Picture within 7 secs
Brain Teaser: Find 3 Hidden Words in Rainy Picture within 7 secs
Brain Teasers: Fascinating quiz questions will delight your children
Brain Teasers: Fascinating quiz questions will delight your children
Optical Illusion: Find the Camouflaged Snow Leopard in 6 Seconds
Optical Illusion: Find the Camouflaged Snow Leopard in 6 Seconds
Spot The Difference: Spot 3 differences in 9 seconds
Spot The Difference: Spot 3 differences in 9 seconds
Video: Students using sign language to communicate with cafe worker
Video: Students using sign language to communicate with cafe worker
Asmita grooves to ‘Nagada Nagada’ lookalike a ‘Bebo 2.0’
Asmita grooves to ‘Nagada Nagada’ lookalike a ‘Bebo 2.0’
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story