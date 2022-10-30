Woman wears a special white dress that turns pink in the sun

A social media influencer uploaded a video to Instagram in which she can be seen wearing a white bodycon dress.

Do you remember the outfit that had the entire internet debating whether or not it was blue or gold? Now, another dress has arrived to provide the first one with some competition.

A social media influencer by the name of Izzi uploaded a video to Instagram in which she can be seen wearing a white bodycon dress. However, as soon as the woman steps out into the sunlight, the white dress begins to become pink. The astonishing change is sure to leave you in a state of awe and wonder.

According to what is written in the description, the outfit is by PH5, which is a sustainable clothing brand. The firm is well-known for the UV-reactive garments it manufactures.

Check out the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IZZI (@izzipoopi)

The video has received over 2 million likes and a great number of reactions from viewers. Others were busy brainstorming different scenarios in which the dress may be worn while others couldn’t stop gushing over how beautifully the outfit had been transformed. From a party to unveil the gender of the baby to a magic performance, there were many comments.

