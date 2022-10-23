Wordle 491 for October 23: Use these clues to solve today’s word game

Wordle 491 for October 23 has clues and hints. Laptops, desktops, and mobile browsers support the word game.

Players must guess the word by entering characters in a maze box. Green tiles indicate accurate letter placement.

Yellow tiles suggest you chose the appropriate letter but placed it incorrectly.

Advertisement

Web-based Wordle has been popular recently. Millions do it. This game is easy. Wordle 491 for October 23 has clues and hints.

Players have six opportunities to guess the daily word. Laptops, desktops, and mobile browsers support the word game. Welsh software engineer Josh Wardle developed the game. The NYT Company owns the game. Simple game.

Wordle October 23 hints:

491 begins with M.

Today’s Wordle word ends with Y.

There is only one vowel in Wordle 491.

Advertisement

Today’s noun wordle. Today’s Wordle means “mother”. “the dead body of a person or animal which has been kept by rubbing it with special oils and covering it in cloth.” this is the definition.

Wordle answer October 23:

Today’s Wordle is MUMMY.

5X6 grid. Players must guess the word by entering characters in a maze box. Players’ attempted alphabets are coloured. If a box becomes green, the letter is in the word of the day and in the appropriate location. If the box turns yellow, the letter is in the Wordle but in the wrong position. The box turns grey if a letter is not in the word.

Wordle instructions?

Guess the Wordle word of the day six times.



Advertisement

Enter five-letter words and press “Enter” on Wordle’s keyboard.

Submitting tiles changes their colour. Green tiles indicate accurate letter placement. Yellow tiles suggest you chose the appropriate letter but placed it incorrectly.

Also Read Viral Game: Wordle players have expressed their dissatisfaction with its changes The New York Times recently purchased the Wordle game, and now its...