World Record: Woman makes 249 cups of tea in one hour

A woman from South Africa set a new record for the most cups of tea prepared in one hour by breaking the Guinness World Record.

Wupperthal resident Ingar Valentyn selected rooibos tea, a type of red herbal tea that is made from the leaves of the Aspalathus linearis shrub native to South Africa. She then filled the cups of a group of local students and residents with the beverage.

According to Valentyn’s estimation, she had produced approximately 170 cups by the time she finished her attempt to break the record, which was set at 150 by Guinness World Records. In the end, the official count was determined to be 249; the officials said that she poured 250 cups, but one of them was not full enough to go toward the record.

The attempt, which was ultimately successful, was captured on camera for the e.tv programme Stumbo Record Breakers.

Take a look at the video below:

