  • World’s largest arcade machine plays Tetris
World’s largest arcade machine plays Tetris

  • MadLab Zaragoza has built a 16-foot Tetris arcade machine that is 1.15 inches tall.
  • It was awarded the Guinness World Record for the largest arcade machine.
  • The machine’s dimensions were 6 feet and 5.99 inches wide and 3 feet and 7.82 inches deep.
With the building of a Tetris arcade machine that is 16 feet and 1.15 inches tall, a gaming business in Spain managed to break a Guinness World Record.

The massive Tetris machine that was built by MadLab Zaragoza, a Spanish company that specialises in immersive gaming experiences such as escape rooms and virtual reality video games, was awarded the Guinness World Record for the largest arcade machine. Its dimensions were 6 feet and 5.99 inches wide and 3 feet and 7.82 inches deep.

The enormous Tetris machine can now be found in the storefront of MadLab, which is located in the Zaragoza shopping mall known as La Torre Outlet. Guests can play the machine for a charge that is about equivalent to $5 per play.

The device surpassed the previous record holder, a man named Jason Camberis from Illinois, whose video gaming machine measured 14 feet, 5.6 inches and was crowned champion in March of 2015.

Take a look:

